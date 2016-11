MARYBOROUGH police are on the look-out for a damaged truck that drove away after bringing down a power pole in Gin Gin early Thursday morning.

The truck, believed by witnesses to be a furniture van, hit and knocked down the pole in Gin Gin's main street about 4am on Thursday, before continuing south.

Power was cut to more than 50 people living in the Gin Gin area.

The driver's side of the truck is believed to have been damaged in the crash.

Police investigations are continuing.