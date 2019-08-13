Menu
Crime

Police hunt serial flasher

by Thomas Chamberlin
13th Aug 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man who has exposed himself to women 10 times in Carina in Brisbane's south.

The 10 reported incidents of the man exposing himself have been made since September 12.

But police say they are concerned at the "escalating nature" of the man's behaviour because six of the incidents have happened since June.

In one incident a woman was with her three children and in another case a woman was touched inappropriately, according to police.

Police have stepped up patrols.

"All of the incidents occurred in the Carina area, with sightings of the man near Nyrang St, Adelaide St, Mayfield Rd, Wattle Ave, Waratah Ave, Booligal St, Willard St, Hecklemann St, Murchison St and Maranoa St," police said in a statement.

"Most of the incidents also occurred in the late afternoon, between 5.30 and 6.30pm, and predominantly on a Wednesday or Friday."

Police said the man is described as being between 20 and 30-years-old, caucasian, around 174 centimetres tall with short, dark hair.

"He always seems to be wearing the same style clothing - usually a grey or green T-shirt and dark basketball-style shorts," the police statement said.
Police have appealed for anyone in the are with CCTV of a man matching this description to come forward.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

brisbane southside crimestoppers queensland serial flasher

