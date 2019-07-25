Menu
Crime

Police hunt for failed knife-wielding thief

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
POLICE are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a Southport service station with a knife.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, allegedly entered the Ferry Road petrol station on Friday, June 21 Aat 8pm armed with a knife and demanded a packet for cigarettes from a female employee.

The 42-year-old woman refused and the man repeated his demand before she activated an alarm.

The wannabe thief then fled on foot.

The woman was not physically injured from the incident.

Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.
Police are appealing for information from the public to try to locate the man described to be caucasian with dark eyes and a small moustache.

He was last seen wearing an abstract geometric print black and white hooded jumper with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

