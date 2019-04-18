Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police hunt for info after woman impaled on highway

Meg Gannon
by
18th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are calling for information about an incident in which a woman was impaled by a metal rod along the Warrego Hwy.

A 60-year-old Laidley Heights woman was driving behind a rigid truck on February 25 when a 50cm metal rod reportedly fell off the truck and smashed through the woman's windscreen, striking her in the chest.

INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries. Contributed

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. She has since been released and is recovering from the serious injuries.

Police have currently identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom-fitted tray. They are calling out to the driver to come forward to assist the investigation.

 

INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries. Contributed

Witnesses are being urged to come forward if they know anything about the incident.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crimestopper police police investigation policelink warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    premium_icon Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    News Anthony Hope from Altas 4WD Hire is urging drivers to be patient and take necessary safety measures.

    Bay couple's eyewitness account of Notre Dame inferno

    premium_icon Bay couple's eyewitness account of Notre Dame inferno

    News Couple shattered to see iconic landmark in flames

    Maryborough prison 100 inmates over capacity

    premium_icon Maryborough prison 100 inmates over capacity

    News The prison is more than 100 prisoners over capacity.

    • 18th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    premium_icon Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    News Low risk offenders would benefit from the work, one resident claims