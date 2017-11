POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a stolen Harley Davidson motorbike.

The bike was allegedly taken from a George St address in Biggenden between 6.30pm and midnight on Saturday.

The stolen motorbike is a black Harley Davison 2008 Ultra Classic, with a 96 cubic inch engine, with black pannier bags bearing Queensland registration 13KID.

If anyone has any information please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.