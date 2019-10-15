Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Armed robbery, Mountain Creek
Crime

Police hunt man after violent bakery robbery

Staff writer
15th Oct 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> Young girl 'shaken' after armed thief holds up bakery

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Mountain Creek bakery last week.

On October 9 about 7.50am a man entered the Crust Bakery on Karawatha Drive armed with a knife.

He demanded money from a 18-year-old female staff member who complied, placing a sum of cash in a dark-coloured bag.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Coast bakery last week. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Police have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Coast bakery last week. Photo: Queensland Police Service

The man then fled on foot, last seen running towards Molakai Drive.

He is described as caucasian, aged in his 50s to 60s, and was wearing light brown work boots, dark-coloured work pants, blue checked long sleeve jumper with a grey hood.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the vision is urged to contact police.

More Stories

armed robbery cctv crime mountain creek
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    NAMED: The coast community pillar turned child predator

    premium_icon NAMED: The coast community pillar turned child predator

    News A WELL-KNOWN, respected community volunteer sexually assaulted a teenage boy - an act he has admitted during a police interview.

    LIBRARY LOVE: Why Coast bookworms have more to read

    premium_icon LIBRARY LOVE: Why Coast bookworms have more to read

    News A regional Fraser Coast town has just received a library refresh

    Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

    News The regions most cashed up schools have been revealed

    TOP HONOURS: Uni student's medal-worthy performance

    premium_icon TOP HONOURS: Uni student's medal-worthy performance

    News The graduate achieved a grade point average of 6.65 out of 7