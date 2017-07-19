Police on the hunt for masked men after robbery, bashing

Police are on the hunt for two men who donned balaclavas in separate incidents in the Bay.

UPDATE: Man 'with a knife' taken into custody

POLICE are on the hunt for two masked men, one who robbed a Hervey Bay hairdressing salon and another who bashed an older man in the car park of a Fraser Coast shopping centre.

Detective senior Sergeant Mick Polit said police believed they were looking for separate suspects in the regards to the two incidents.

But both men were wearing balaclavas when they committed the crimes.

The first incident happened on June 22 when a masked man wielding a metal pole stormed into Urban Fringe salon and threatened a staff member.

He then stole money from the premises.

Det Snr Sgt Polit said the Fraser Coast Regional Council had been very helpful when it came to accessing CCTV footage after the incident and that was still being reviewed by police.

Then on Monday night a 66-year-old cleaner leaving a shopping centre at Eli Waters was attacked by a masked man who used a wooden walking stick to bash him.

The attacker was believed to be a man in his early 20s wearing a black duffel coat, loose pants and a balaclava.

The incident was witnessed by a baker who ran out to assist the man.

Det Snr Sgt Polit said the use of balaclavas was concerning for police, both because it was alarming for victims and because it showed an extra element of criminality.

"We don't see it too much here but it does make it easy for crooks to disguise themselves," he said.

"It adds to their planning and indicates that it is pre-meditated."

Det Snr Sgt Polit encouraged anyone with information regarding either incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.