Police on the hunt for offender after Glenwood ram raid

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night.
The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night. Contributed
Carlie Walker
by

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who crashed a stolen ute through the front doors of a service station at Glenwood on Friday night.

The offender was wearing a motorcycle helmet when he entered the business and attempted to take the ATM machine.

A least $100,000 worth of damage was caused to the Pacific Petroleum service station, with the business forced to close its doors on Saturday while repairs were carried out.

The service station reopened yesterday thanks to the assistance the business received from the Glenwood community.

Chris Yates, the manager of the store, received a phone call from the security company letting him know the alarms were going off.

"I got here as quick as I could. The police were just behind me," he said.

The damage was considerable - the dual cab white Toyota ute used in the ram raid had smashed through the glass front doors of the shop and destroyed stock and caused enormous damage to the inside of the business.

Jennifer Jean, retail manager of Pacific Petroleum, said the person had walked over to the ATM, tried to lift it and found it bolted down.

"He tried for the ATM," she said.

"He didn't take anything but he did $100,000 worth of damage."

The business was set to reopen on Sunday after it was forced to close its doors on Saturday while repairs were done.
 

Manager of Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station Chris Yates looks at the damage that was caused to the business after a late-night ram raid.
Manager of Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station Chris Yates looks at the damage that was caused to the business after a late-night ram raid. Carlie Walker

