POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help solve a recent vehicle fire.

At about 10pm on September 19, on the corner of Robert St and the Esplanade at Torquay, unknown offenders started a fire in a White 2004 Hyundai Accent.

The vehicle had a Queensland registration of 607 TFD.

The vehicle, which was secured at the time, was completely destroyed.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444. Quote this reference number: QP1801747781