Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Crime

Police hunting teen girls over ice cream store hold up

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2020 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.

The girls, believed to be aged 15 and 17, allegedly entered Stocklands shopping centre at Earlville about 8.45pm on Thursday night and approached the Sweeties L&G store.

Cairns police Det Sgt Barry Karamujic said one of the girls allegedly produced a knife and the pair made demands from the employee before stealing taking money and leaving.

He said they had seized CCTV from the store and were investigating and called on anyone with information to come forward.

crime ice-cream robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire help on way as businesses dig deep, airline waives fees

        premium_icon Fire help on way as businesses dig deep, airline waives fees

        News A Canberra couple is flying home with six large boxes full of smoke and dust masks thanks to the kindness of Hervey Bay locals

        Restrictions see region’s water use dropping

        premium_icon Restrictions see region’s water use dropping

        News ‘It is very good to see the downward trend in water usage’

        MARINE STING: Man flown off Fraser Island

        premium_icon MARINE STING: Man flown off Fraser Island

        News The man was airlifted after being stung on the island

        Building castles at Bay beach to beat cancer

        premium_icon Building castles at Bay beach to beat cancer

        News Then Monique developed a passion for sandcastles