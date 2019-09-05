Police identify woman found in park

She was found in a garden bed where she was partially obscured, but not hidden from view.

She was found in a garden bed where she was partially obscured, but not hidden from view.

POLICE investigating the discovery of a woman's body under the Kalinga Park rail bridge have established her identity.

The young woman was found by council workers in Clayfield at noon yesterday as they conducted routine maintenance in the popular park.

It is understood police are still speaking to the woman's next of kin.

Police looking around the area of where a body was found in Kalinga Park. (AAP image, John Gass)

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise yesterday called on anyone who had seen something strange or heard anything unusual in Kalinga Park to contact police

"While collecting various debris, (council workers) located a deceased female's body in a garden bed," he said.

"It's very public, very exposed and I assume any number of people have potentially cycled and walked past that location today and perhaps unknowingly the lady had been there the whole time in the garden bed.

"We have declared a police investigation and we have declared a crime scene in the park in an attempt to establish exactly the circumstances leading to her death."

He said forensic investigators and a pathologist were on scene and a post mortem would be conducted to establish a cause of death.

There were no obvious injuries visible, he said.

"Obviously though it's a tragic situation whenever a young person dies," Det Insp Trezise said.

"She's died in a public park and we are not sure what has led to her being there."

Homicide detectives were assisting in the investigation.

Kalinga Park is across from Toombul shopping centre and is frequented by dog walkers and cyclists.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

