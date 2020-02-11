Menu
CAR CHASE: It is understood three teens rammed the stolen car into another vehicle in Maryborough. Pic: Supplied.
Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

Peta McEachern
11th Feb 2020 12:12 PM
POLICE are on the hunt for three teenagers after a pursuit along the Warrego Hwy in a stolen silver Volkswagen hatchback.

It is understood the car was pursued between Dalby and Chinchilla about 11.30am when police officers were told to stand down from the chase.

The vehicle was last spotted in Chinchilla on Wood St and was seen exceeding the speed limit in town.

The offenders are believed to have rammed the stolen car into another vehicle about 350km away in Maryborough about 6am.

Later in the morning it is alleged the offenders also stole fuel in a service station drive off at Murgon.


Update 12.59pm:

NewsCorp understands the car has been spotted in Kogan 60km south east of Chinchilla near Dalby. 

Update 1.12pm:

NewsCorp understands the car is currently travelling east bound on the Warrego Hwy, 10km from Dalby. 

More to come…

