VIDEO: Negotiators reach out to rooftop siege pair

LATEST: A QUEENSLAND police spokesperson said negotiators are on the scene speaking with the pair.

"Police are still at the scene and negotiating with the man and woman on the roof," they said.

"Negotiators are there, one lane of Brisbane St remains closed."

UPDATE: POLICE have given the pair water due to the heat outside.

Negotiations are ongoing.

Meanwhile another man has been arrested on Ellenborough and Brisbane streets in what is understood to be a separate matter.

UPDATE: BILLY Baker and Tayla Gray are pulling downpipes from the building, arming themselves against the police.

It is still unclear what the pair want, if anything.

Baker is a former Bremer State High School student with connections to Townsville.

The QT understands Baker is wanted by police in relation to several high-end car thefts.

Trespassers on roof of Ipswich CBD building:

UPDATE: POLICE have snuck up on the pair but it is still unclear what their demands are as the siege enters its fourth hour.

UPDATE: SHOPS on West St are locked down with workers and customers asked to stay inside as police attempt to bring the pair down.

Eyewitness reports state the pair have almost fallen off the roof several times while police wait patiently for them to come down or negotiate.

Police have settled in and ordered Uber Eats.

UPDATE: FORMER friends of the man have confirmed his identity as Billy Baker.

Baker was earlier livestreaming his siege efforts from Goleby's Basement rooftop.

Sources say Baker is 23 and attended Bremer State High School. Police and firetrucks are now moving in in efforts to remove him from the rooftop.

The pair have been on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD for several hours.

UPDATE: An Ipswich man with Townsville connections who was allegedly involved with a string of luxury car thefts, is now involved in a police stand-off on a roof of a building in the Ipswich CBD.

Police were called to Brisbane Street, in Ipswich, more than 1400km away from Townsville just before 11am.

Sources say wanted man Billy Baker and his girlfriend Tayla Gray are in discussions with police negotiators at the scene.



A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were speaking to "a number of people" on scene.

He said several crews responded to the incident.

Baker's alleged accomplice Frank Ryder was charged with a string of property crime offences and appeared in court on Thursday.

A young man is involved in a police stand-off on the roof of a building in Ipswich.



Baker is reportedly one of two trespassers on the roof of Goleby's Basement causing delays.

Eyewitnesses state the two people caused the lane to close and slower than normal traffic flow down Brisbane Street.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they had been up there for about an hour.

"There's two people on top of a (building) and we're negotiating with them to get them down," they said.

Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD.

Eyewitnesses state that there is now police tape up, cordoning off the area, while the people remain on the roof.

