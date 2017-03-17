Police in the right place at right time to catch speedster

BUSTED travelling almost 70kmh over the speed limit along the Bruce Highway near Tiaro, police say the man is lucky to lose just his licence.

The 22-year-old man's car covered about 47m per second when the police radar detected him at 168kmh in a 100kmh zone.

At his speed, he could travel one kilometre in about 21.5 seconds.

Senior Constable Bob Knight is new to the town of Tiaro but said he was in the right place at the right time to stop a potential fatal accident.

Snr Const Knight said Wednesday night's interception was a rare instance for police in the small town.

"From what I've been told it hasn't been as busy as it usually is, but (for someone) to go this quick is rare,” Snr Const Knight said.

The man stopped his car without a fuss when intercepted by police, but his decision to exceed the speed limit by 68kmh dealt a swift, hefty blow to his hip pocket.

He was given a $1137 infringement notice, lost six demerit points and his licence was automatically suspended for six months.

The incident occurred at the long, straight stretch of road outside Bauple. It is a section of road known for speedsters, as the long straight and overtaking lane tempts drivers to truly test their vehicles. Wednesday night's incident serves as yet another reminder of the Fatal Five. Snr Const Knight said motorists could warn police of dangerous drivers by either calling Policelink or using the Policelink app.

"Obviously footage can help, but you can report incidents like it,” he said.