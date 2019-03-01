Police investigate after car goes up in flames

FILE PHOTO: A car was found well alight at Doonan last night.

FILE PHOTO: A car was found well alight at Doonan last night. Adrian Korner

POLICE are investigating after a car was found "well involved" with fire late last night at Doonan.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire on Beddington Rd and Eumundi Noosa Rd about 10.40pm and found the car fully ablaze, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The fire was under control by 11pm and the area was determined safe by 11.30pm, the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident was under investigation.