Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Crime

Police investigate after gun shot, brawl wakes street

Felicity Ripper
6th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after residents of a small Coast street woke yesterday to the sound of a gunshot reverberating through the neighbourhood.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said "some type of dispute" broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning before police were called to Feathertop Cct at Caloundra West.

"It's not yet clear on exactly what happened but it is believed a fire arm was discharged, not at a person," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"A brawl also broke out 100m down the street."

Sen Sgt Edwards said the incident did not seem to be a home invasion at this point in time and there was no reports of injuries in relation to the incident.

"No one (involved in the incident) is being cooperative with police," he said.

Charges are yet to be made and the investigation is ongoing.

caloundra dispute editors picks gun shots
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        premium_icon HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        News Maryborough has a very proud industrial heritage, one aspect of which is the production of locomotives

        • 6th Jan 2020 12:03 PM
        Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        premium_icon Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        News "Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community."

        Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        premium_icon Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted off Fraser Island

        Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        premium_icon Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        Business With a bushfire breaking out in the township, some staff members have already lost...