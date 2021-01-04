Menu
Queensland's hard border with Greater Sydney will remain unchanged
News

Police investigate alleged border breach after online boasts

by Cormac Pearson
4th Jan 2021 6:15 AM
Police are investigating former managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby group Lyle Shelton after he took to social media to brag about a "sneaky run" across the Queensland and NSW border, taking a dig at police in the process.

People on Twitter hit back at the tweet, with Queensland Police also responding to the image, saying: "We are aware of this tweet and making further enquiries."


The failed Queensland senate candidate for the Australian Conservatives tweeted on Saturday, saying: "Sneaky run across the border and back. Avoided the CCP virus (sic) police."

He also posted four photos of his trip around the border, one a selfie looking at point danger from the south.

Lyle Shelton was former managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby.
Under the current Queensland Health guidelines, if you visit NSW you must obtain a border pass to get back into the state.

It comes after five people from Sydney were fined more than $20,000 after returning across the border last week without a pass.

They were marched out of their holiday unit on the Gold Coast and placed into hotel quarantine.

Lyle Shelton was a senate candidate for the Australian Conservatives. Picture: Glenn Hampson
