Police and paramedics were called to the scene of an alleged wounding.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after an alleged wounding last night.

Paramedics and police were called to the incident at the private home in Maryborough at 7.49pm.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there had been no “formal complaints” made about the incident but said police were still investigating.