Police investigate assault and robbery in Hervey Bay

POLICE are investigating the assault and robbery of a 63-year-old woman in Torquay on Tuesday night.

About 7pm the woman was leaving a senior citizens club on Totness Street when she was approached in a car park by two men.

One of the men kicked the woman to the chest causing her to fall to the ground.

The men have then stolen a small amount of cash and the woman's car keys.

The two men were last seen leaving the car park on foot heading west on Totness Street.

The woman was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries.

One of the men is described as being Caucasian, about 185cm with an athletic build and short brown hair. The other man is described as being about 170cm tall with a stocky build and a buzz cut style haircut.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the men or any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to contact Policelink on 131 444.