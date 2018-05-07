Menu
Crime

Police investigate break-in in Urangan

Blake Antrobus
by
7th May 2018 9:26 AM
CIGARETTES and a kitchen knife were among the items taken by unknown offenders in a burglary in Urangan on the weekend.

Police allege the offenders cut a hole in the screen door at the back of a Karinga St address to gain entry to the house between 2am on May 4 and 5.30am on May 5.

The owners were asleep at the time.

After taking the items, the offenders left via the front door, but took no valuables.

The owners later reported the incident to police.

Investigations are continuing.
 

break-in fccrime fcpolice hervey bay theft urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

