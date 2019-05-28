Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Stolen car burnt out on motorway

by Talisa Eley
28th May 2019 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating a burnt out stolen car which was dumped on the M1 overnight.

The fireball was spotted in the northbound lanes of the motorway near Exit 45 at Ormeau just after 2.30am.

 

A stolen car is found burnt out on the M1 near Exit 45. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.
A stolen car is found burnt out on the M1 near Exit 45. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.

One fire crew attended and brought the blaze under control.

Police have confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The blaze also began spreading to nearby scrub. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.
The blaze also began spreading to nearby scrub. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.

Meanwhile firefighters have spent the night battling a large shed fire in the Gold Coast hinterland.

A residential shed went up in flames on Wilson Rd at Mount Tamborine around 12.15am.

The fireball could be spotted at a distance near Exit 45. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.
The fireball could be spotted at a distance near Exit 45. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.

It took six fire crews about half an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Paramedics attended as a precaution through no injuries were reported, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The crews remained at the scene for some time ensuring the building structure was safe.

Fire investigators are likely to return to the scene this morning to establish what caused the blaze.

More Stories

Show More
gold coast m1 stolen car

Top Stories

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News THIS could be the sweetest news deal you hear all year.

    $114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups

    premium_icon $114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups

    News A number of events and community groups have received funding

    • 28th May 2019 10:36 AM
    Two charged with drug offences near Urraween shopping centre

    premium_icon Two charged with drug offences near Urraween shopping centre

    News They were both charged with failure to dispose of a syringe safely

    • 28th May 2019 10:21 AM
    Cowboys hopeful cops two driving charges in 24 hours

    premium_icon Cowboys hopeful cops two driving charges in 24 hours

    Crime Failed footy star has fronted court over a slew of driving offences