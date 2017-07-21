22°
Police investigate as several come forward to claim cash

Carlie Walker
| 21st Jul 2017 2:02 PM
Do you recognise this cabinet? This cash might be yours.
Do you recognise this cabinet? This cash might be yours. Contributed

POLICE are still investigating who owns a stash of cash left in a cabinet in Hervey Bay.

The cabinet was purchased by a Nanango man from the Hervey Bay Recycling Market on June 27.

One of the drawers opened while he was unloading the cabinet and a substantial amount of cash fell out.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said police had now received a few enquiries and they were hoping to identify the owner.
 

