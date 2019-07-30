Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
West Macdonnell Ranges, Northern Territory, Australia
West Macdonnell Ranges, Northern Territory, Australia
Crime

Police investigate sexual assault on young child

by JASON WALLS
30th Jul 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NT POLICE has confirmed detectives are investigating the reported sexual assault of a young child in a remote Territory community.

Acting Senior Sergeant Dean Elliott said the Child Abuse Taskforce had taken charge of the matter but refused to answer any other questions.

"Northern Territory Police are currently investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old boy in a remote Central Australian community," he said.

"Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce are investigating the matter.

"No further information will be released at this time."

The Australian reported the boy was taken to a local clinic on Saturday and from there to a hospital­ for further examination and treatment.

But a police spokeswoman refused to say why the public had not been notified of the incident sooner.

More Stories

child abuse taskforce child rape remote community sexual assault

Top Stories

    Fitness model's one-punch attack leaves victim 'imprisoned'

    premium_icon Fitness model's one-punch attack leaves victim 'imprisoned'

    Crime A social media influencer who punched a woman so hard in the face she needed re-constructive surgery says she suffered too

    CRUSHING BLOW: Road rules could spell doom for cane

    premium_icon CRUSHING BLOW: Road rules could spell doom for cane

    News Road regulations have become a problem for the mill and growers

    Businesses, employment agencies to attend M'boro job fair

    premium_icon Businesses, employment agencies to attend M'boro job fair

    News The first information session will begin at 11am.

    Mentor program success - PCYC ignite youth opportunity

    premium_icon Mentor program success - PCYC ignite youth opportunity

    News It takes a bit of work to earn the 100 hours for the log book