Police investigate stolen car used in Goomeri drive off

STOLEN CAR: Police are appealing for information after a driver stole a car in Torquay, before driving off without paying for fuel in Goomeri. Police Media

A DRIVER has stolen fuel from a Goomeri service station, a day after allegedly stealing a vehicle from Torquay.

Police are seeking assistance regarding the theft of a 2011 white Mazda BT-50 which was stolen from a Tavistock Street, Torquay address on December 4.

Between the hours of 9.30pm on December 4 and 4.30am on December 5, unknown offenders have gained entry to the private residents in Tavistock Street, Torquay and have stolen the car keys to the vehicle.

The offenders have then stolen the vehicle which was locked at the time.

At 10am on December 5 the same vehicle was allegedly involved in a fuel drive off from Moore Street, Goomeri.

The vehicle is very distinctive with a ladder on the roof and bearing personalised number plates 04 DYR.

If you have any information in relation to the above offences, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1802276500, QP1802275149.