Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man at Depot Hill overnight.The 56-year-old man was located with facial injuries at a residence on Campbell Street at around 9:30pm last night.
Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man at Depot Hill overnight.The 56-year-old man was located with facial injuries at a residence on Campbell Street at around 9:30pm last night. Frazer Pearce
Crime

Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Rockhampton home

Michelle Gately
by
17th Apr 2019 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have established a crime scene at a Rockhampton home as they investigate the suspicious death of a man overnight.

A 56-year-old man was found with facial injuries at a Campbell St home about 9.30pm Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe the man's death is suspicious and are investigating.

Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen anything on Campbell St overnight is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444. Quote this reference number: QP1900752818

More Stories

rockhampton crime suspicious death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    premium_icon Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    Council News Despite the lucrative contract being awarded to a Sunshine Coast company, local suppliers are still set to benefit from the construction of the airport precinct

    ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    News Aged care is a critical issue for the Fraser Coast.

    COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    premium_icon COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    News He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received treatment.

    Five things you’re missing if you’re not with us online

    Five things you’re missing if you’re not with us online

    News Here are five things you're missing if you aren't signed up with us