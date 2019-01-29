Menu
Suspicious deaths Frenchville
Homicide detectives investigating Rockhampton deaths

Michelle Gately
by
29th Jan 2019 6:35 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM
10.30AM: THE Frenchville house where two people were found dead overnight is expected to remain a crime scene for several days, as homicide squad detectives travel north from Brisbane.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said forensic teams were searching the house for evidence to understand what unfolded on Monday about 9.30pm.

He said police were called to the address after a Triple 0 call.

A man and a woman were found in a bedroom of the North Rockhampton home and their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were taking statements from neighbours and other witnesses.

"No positive identification has been made," he said.

"We've got our suspicions but until we are able to do a positive identification, to be fair to the family, we will not be releasing anymore information."

INITIAL: POLICE are investigating two deaths as suspicious after a man and woman were found dead at a North Rockhampton property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Frenchville home about 9.30pm Monday.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and the Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

Forensic crews are at the scene this morning.

Police are expected to address the media later this morning.

