Police investigating after M'boro man killed on road

POLICE are continuing to investigate after a horror head-on collision on the Bruce Highway claimed the life of a 21-year-old Maryborough man on New Year's Day.



Investigators believe the silver sedan driven by the young local had crossed over double white lines into the path of oncoming traffic in Chatsworth north of Gympie.



The young Maryborough man was the only occupant of the car, which was flattened when it collided with a black van carrying a family of five, just after 2pm.



He sustained serious injuries to his head and multiple fractures in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.



Gympie Senior Sergeant Greg Davey said the crash was being investigated by the Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit.



The family of five - mum, dad, and three children - were treated at the scene and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.



They have since been discharged from hospital.



The RACQ Lifelflight helicopter had been called out to the scene while crews worked to free the driver.



Snr Sgt Davey said the man's next of kin had been informed, but he was not able to release any details regarding the man's identity.



He said it was difficult for emergency crews to attend fatal crashes at any time of the year.



"It's not a good feeling at any time," Snr Sgt Davey said.



"The ones we feel sorry for are the relatives and friends.



"This will be locked into their memories and lives probably forever."



Snr Sgt Davey said it was important for people to remember to drive safely.



"If you're driving, do the right thing for yourself and those around you," he said.



"Wear a seatbelt, don't drive fatigued, don't drive distracted, don't speed and don't drink alcohol.



"All traffic crashes are preventable if we all drive to road rules and conditions."



Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said while many people urged drivers to be more careful and patient, there was no doubt the new highway south of Gympie had saved lives.



Section D of the project would extend the upgraded highway past Gympie on its eastern side, linking up with the existing route just north of Curra.



"It's obvious if we're fair dinkum about road safety, we'll get on and do Section D," Mr O'Brien said.





