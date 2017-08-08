Police investigating escape attempt by M'boro prisoner

AN ESCAPE attempt by a prisoner at Maryborough Jail is being investigated by police.

A Queensland Correctives Services spokesman said a prisoner ran from officers while being transferred from an ambulance port at the Hervey Bay Hospital about 5am on Saturday.

Officers chased the man and caught him a short distance away in a carpark.

The prisoner was initially transported to hospital for further medical tests in relation to back and neck pain.

The incident was referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.