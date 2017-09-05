Police investigating late-night armed robbery

FRASER Coast police are investigating after two people were robbed at knifepoint on Monday night.

A man and woman were walking on Buccaneer Drive, Urangan, about 8.45pm when a white vehicle stopped next to them.

Two men left the vehicle, produced a knife, and demanded the man's wallet.

One of the men struck the male victim in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground.

The attackers fled after the victim handed over his wallet.

The man received minor injuries to his face, while the woman was uninjured during the incident.

The two men are described as being in their twenties, one with tanned skin and both wearing hoodies.

Investigations are continuing.