Alleged massacre gunman Ben Hoffmann walks out of a Woolner recycling depot holding a gun and knife on Tuesday evening
Alleged massacre gunman Ben Hoffmann walks out of a Woolner recycling depot holding a gun and knife on Tuesday evening
Crime

Man from prominent family investigated over link to massacre

9th Jun 2019 4:40 PM
POLICE are investigating a man from a prominent Darwin family for supplying the ammunition and hunting knife to alleged massacre gunman Ben Hoffmann.

The NT News understands the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been pinpointed by police as the one who provided Hoffmann with the ammunition and weapon last Tuesday.

If and when revealed, the man's identity would send shockwaves through the community.

It is not believed the ammunition and knife, which were purchased on the morning of the massacre, were bought with the knowledge that Hoffmann intended to use them to kill people.

If charged and ultimately found guilty, under the Criminal Code Act, the man potentially could face a lifetime behind bars under the "abettors and accessories before the fact" law.

Under that particular law, it states "when an offence is committed, the following persons also are deemed to have taken part in committing the offence and may be charged with actually committing it."

This means the man could potentially be charged with four counts of murder.

Legal sources say it is usually a difficult charge to prove in court.

crime darwin shooting editors picks police

