Police investigating string of thefts along Esplanade

Similar bike to the one stolen in the last week along the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

POLICE are appealing for information about thefts along the Esplanade in Hervey Bay in the last fortnight.

A Road King box trailer with an open cage and ramp, Queensland registration 368UHL, was taken between April 23 and April 26, from outside as address on the Esplanade in Urangan.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said at the time the trailer was stolen, the cage was full of garden waste.

Just a day later, a blue six-speed folding electric bicycle was stolen from along the Esplanade in Scarness on April 27.

About 8.45pm the bicycle, which was secured and locked under the awning of a caravan, was stolen by an unknown offender.

The owner, who was inside the caravan at the time, heard noises in the awning area and after investigating the noise realised the bicycle was missing.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.