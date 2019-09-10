Menu
Crime

Police investigating suspicious death of young child

Lachlan Mcivor
by
10th Sep 2019 8:52 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM
DETECTIVES are investigating the suspicious death of a child in Ipswich earlier this year.

Police were called to a Sonter St address in Raceview on June 21 after emergency services workers located the body of a nine-month-old boy inside the premises.

A crime scene was established and forensic examinations conducted over a number of days.

As a result, an investigation centre was commenced at Yamanto Police Station with detectives from Ipswich Child Protection Unit and State Crime Command's Child Trauma Unit.

The investigation is on-going and police are appealing for anyone with information that may assist to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using this online form 24 hour a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901755161

