Bundaberg Police are investigating three unlawful enteries into motor vehicle matters. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
News

Police investigating three unlawful entries to vehicles

Mikayla Haupt
28th Mar 2021 5:08 PM
In the space of a week there has been three unlawful entries to vehicles in the region.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said one the latest incident happened about 1am on March 24 when a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Targo Street, Bundaberg Central and a wallet containing cash was stolen from inside.

Police are currently investigating the incident and request anyone who has information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote the police reference number: QP2100558841.

Senior Constable Duncan said overnight on March 22 a vehicle parked on Griffith St, Bundaberg South had equipment stolen from the external area of the vehicle including a light bar and spotlights.

Police are investigating and anyone with information about this matter are urged to contact police and quote QP2100547268.

Overnight on March 18, she said a vehicle parked on Maryborough St, Bundaberg South was damaged and a Rhino sun seeker awning was removed.

Police are currently investigating the incident and request anyone who has any information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote QP2100525565.

 

 

