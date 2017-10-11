29°
Police issue warm weather security warning

BE AWARE: Police have issued a warning for residents to keep their doors and windows locked.
Inge Hansen
by

POLICE are warning residents not to leave windows and doors open in the warmer weather following a string of attempted break-ins.

Since the beginning of October, a number of reports have been made to police.

A car was reported stolen overnight in Torquay between 10pm and 7.40am.

The owner of the orange and white 2003 Ford Falcon ute had parked on Bideford St.

A construction site on Gail St, River Heads was also targeted.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

A yellow 3.5KVA generator was stolen between 8am October 9 and 8am October 10.

A mobile phone and Ipad 4 were stolen from a Scarness caravan park on Tuesday about 12pm.

The man believed to be responsible fled the scene on a bike.

An attempted theft on Tuesday afternoon was reported to police after a person returned to their home in Scarness to find their front door had been tampered with.

Hervey Bay police Acting Sergeant, Craig Lewis, said it was important for security screens to be key locked and to ensure doors and windows were closed.

He said any suspicious activity should be reported to police.

Anyone with information on any of these matters should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.

