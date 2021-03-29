It comes after police received a report of a break into a vehicle on March 19.

It comes after police received a report of a break into a vehicle on March 19.

People are being reminded to lock and secure their vehicles, even when they are at home, and removed items of value.

It comes after police received a report of a break into a vehicle on March 19.

About 1.30am on March 19, an unknown person attended an address in Wolseley Street, Granville and gained entry to the car.

The unknown person rummaged through the vehicle, stealing a wallet containing personal items.

A number of other thefts from vehicles from areas such as Scarness and Eli Waters at Hervey Bay have also been reported to police.

For information on vehicle and home security, visit https://www.police.qld.gov.au/vehicle-and-bike-security.

For information on key security, visit https://mypolice.qld.gov.au/news/2020/09/23/dont-gift-your-keys-to-thieves/.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100520156.

Originally published as Police issue warning after car break-ins increase