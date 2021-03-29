Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It comes after police received a report of a break into a vehicle on March 19.
It comes after police received a report of a break into a vehicle on March 19.
News

Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

Carlie Walker
29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

People are being reminded to lock and secure their vehicles, even when they are at home, and removed items of value.

It comes after police received a report of a break into a vehicle on March 19.

About 1.30am on March 19, an unknown person attended an address in Wolseley Street, Granville and gained entry to the car.

The unknown person rummaged through the vehicle, stealing a wallet containing personal items.

A number of other thefts from vehicles from areas such as Scarness and Eli Waters at Hervey Bay have also been reported to police.

For information on vehicle and home security, visit https://www.police.qld.gov.au/vehicle-and-bike-security.

For information on key security, visit https://mypolice.qld.gov.au/news/2020/09/23/dont-gift-your-keys-to-thieves/.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100520156.

Originally published as Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        Premium Content ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        News The Bauple of today is not the Bauple Councillor Denis Chapman remembers growing up.

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        Premium Content Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        News St Mary’s Debutante Ball was held at Maryborough City Hall on Saturday

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        Premium Content Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        News Police are investigating a break and enter at Howard that happened between March 19...

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        No apology as COVID ‘party man’ falsely accused

        Premium Content No apology as COVID ‘party man’ falsely accused

        Health COVID Qld: Health Minister fails to apologise for house party claims

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:08 AM