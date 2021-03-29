Menu
News

Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

Carlie Walker
29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Police are investigating a break and enter at Howard that happened between March 19 and 22.

It is alleged that between 2.30pm on March 19 and 5.30am on March 22, unknown offenders have gained entry to the storage facility at the location on Powerhouse Road, Howard.

Once inside the offenders have stolen a quantity of power tools including a cordless drill set, grinder, hammer drill and a circular saw.

Also stolen was a whipper snipper, a flex drive power pump, blower, a packer and other items.

Police are asking nearby residents to check any CCTV systems for suspicious activity throughout this time, and contact police if you have any information that might assist in the investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100542622.

Originally published as Police: Items stolen from Coast storage facility

fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

