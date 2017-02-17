Police look for this man who may have info on assault

Police are looking for this man who may be able to help with their investigations into an assault.

POLICE are looking for a man who may be able to help them with an assault that happened in Maryborough.

A 31-year-old Maryborough man was assaulted and police believe the man in this picture (above) may be able to assist them with inquiries.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

M'BORO CBD: Time to capitalise on renewal of city centre

Man caught growing weed 'hopes for work in horticulture'

'Juiced up' truck driver gets payout from cops

BRUMBIES: New photo of feral horse on Fraser Island

The assault happened on Kent St about 2.55am on February 4.

If you know anything please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.