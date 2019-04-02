Police make arrest after human remains found in freezer

IPSWICH detectives will move to extradite a man from Byron Bay tomorrow following investigations into the discovery of a body in a freezer at Goodna.

This afternoon, Ipswich Detective Inspector David Briese said a 24-year-old man from Peak Crossing had been taken into custody over the death of missing Goodna man David Thornton.

The suspect was located in Byron Bay and police anticipate that he will be extradited to Ipswich after facing court in the northern NSW town.

The arrest follows a search of a Parker St property on Monday which uncovered two freezers buried under ground.

David Thornton, 58.

Insp Briese confirmed one of those freezers contained a body which police suspect belongs to Mr Thornton, 58, who was last seen on February 22 and was reported missing in March.

"It was last Friday afternoon that we believed there was a more sinister side to his disappearance, and over the weekend it started to become more clear," Insp Briese said.

The remains will have to be forensically tested before police can confirm who they belong to.

Insp Briese said Mr Thornton and the suspect were known to each other but were not related.

Information from the public led police to conduct the dig at Mr Thornton's Parker St property, where police will remain for at least another day.

Officers will file extradition papers to transport the 24-year-old man from NSW to Queensland to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.