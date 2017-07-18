Police may have found owner of cash left in cabinet in Bay

Do you recognise this cabinet? This cash might be yours.

Is this yours? Man buys cabinet from Bay with cash inside

IT appears the owner of a substantial amount of money left in a television cabinet may have been found.

The cabinet was purchased from from Hervey Bay Recycling Market at Nikenbah on June 27.

The man who bought it found a substantial amount of cash inside one of the drawers when he was unloading it from his vehicle when he got home.

He handed the money in to Nanango police.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said police were still verifying that the correct person had been found.

She said an update would be given when more information was known.