Police may have found owner of cash left in cabinet in Bay

IT appears the owner of a substantial amount of money left in a television cabinet may have been found.
The cabinet was purchased from from Hervey Bay Recycling Market at Nikenbah on June 27.
The man who bought it found a substantial amount of cash inside one of the drawers when he was unloading it from his vehicle when he got home.
He handed the money in to Nanango police.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said police were still verifying that the correct person had been found.
She said an update would be given when more information was known.