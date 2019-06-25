Menu
POLICE: Money stolen from Hervey Bay business during robbery

Carlie Walker
by
25th Jun 2019 3:10 PM
A MAN who claimed to be armed entered Torquay's BWS store on Bideford St about 3.30pm on June 21 and demanded money from the person behind the counter.

Senior Constable Rob Sokolinski said the man had his hands concealed under his shirt as he approached the counter.

"He walked in and alluded to having a fire arm," he said.

"He demanded cash out of the register.

"Cash was provided to him.

"He never produced a fire arm."

Snr Const Sokolinski said about $600 was taken from the till.

"No-one was injured or hurt," he said.

"The man walked away on foot."

CCTV footage of the incident was captured.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
 

