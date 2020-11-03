Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

POLICE have identified a man who died after an alleged altercation at John Street in Maryborough.

The body of Michael Hartley, a 43-year-old Brisbane man, was discovered near Gympie.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said police were still investigating an altercation between four men at an address on John Street in Maryborough about 5pm on Sunday.

One man, James Baumgart, 36, has been charged with murder and faced court in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

Another man was in hospital in Gympie and police are seeking assistance from a fourth man.

Mr Baumgart was also injured in the alleged altercation, Detective Inspector Pettiford said.

The fourth man being sought by police.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after sustaining a non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen.

About 10pm on Sunday, a white ute crashed into the front gate of a property on Burns Road, Ross Creek, near Gympie.

A 45-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to Gympie Hospital and told police his friend remained at the scene.

A search led to the discovery of Mr Hartley’s body down an embankment on Burns Road.

It appeared he had sustained serious head injuries which police will allege were sustained during the earlier altercation.

Detective Inspector Pettiford said police were asking the public to report any sightings of the fourth man, or for the man to contact police.