A scooter similar to the one stolen from Scarness. Photo: Contributed

POLICE are asking for help from the public to find a stolen electric mobility scooter.

It was stolen from a Gossner St, Scarness home.

Police say between June 10 and July 29, thieves made their way into the back of the property and stole the scooter.

It is a 2015 yellow Pathrider Pride model, like the one pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Hervey Bay police station on 4128 5333 and quote QP2001584823.