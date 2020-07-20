Menu
A vehicle similar to the one stolen in Liuzzi Street. Photo: Contributed.
Police need help in search for stolen car

Stuart Fast
20th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
HERVEY Bay police need help to find a stolen car and those responsible for taking it.

Thieves broke into a Liuzzi St business some time between 5pm on July, 16 and 8am on July, 17.

Once inside, they rummaged through cupboards, stole car keys and two vehicles, one of which has since been located.

The other car, a 2014 white Holden Cruze with Queensland registration number 498VNB, is still outstanding.

Anyone with information can phone Hervey Bay Police Station on 4128 5333.

