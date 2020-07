A car has been reported stolen from Torbanlea.

POLICE are asking the public for assistance after a car was stolen from a home in Robertson St, Torbanlea.

The car was stolen between 8pm on July 19 and 10am on July 20.

It's a 2007 Hyundai Accent in a silver/gold colour with the Queensland registration number of 616YLP.

To give police information, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2001501503.