Police are seeking help to return a Kronings camper trailer trolley to its owner.
News

Police need help to solve camping trailer trolley mystery

Carlie Walker
25th Nov 2020 7:00 PM
POLICE are asking for the public's help to return a Kronings camper trailer trolley to its owner.

The trolley was found in bushland off Walker Street, Maryborough on October 29, and handed into Maryborough police.

It has not yet been reported stolen.

The item is engraved with TTI M/Boro Track, MMI307.

If you can help locate the owner of this item, please contact police and quote the reference number below.

You must provide proof of ownership to claim the item.

