Police need our help to curb drug crime

STOP THE SUPPLY: Crime Stoppers volunteer Perry Perrement, Wide Bay Burnett district detective Inspector Gary Pettiford, CS volunteer Roz Kemp, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, CS volunteer Kris McHugh, CS general manager Johnathon Cowley and Cr Darren Everard at the launch of Dob in a Dealer on the Town Hall green in Maryborough.

STOP THE SUPPLY: Crime Stoppers volunteer Perry Perrement, Wide Bay Burnett district detective Inspector Gary Pettiford, CS volunteer Roz Kemp, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, CS volunteer Kris McHugh, CS general manager Johnathon Cowley and Cr Darren Everard at the launch of Dob in a Dealer on the Town Hall green in Maryborough. Boni Holmes

WHEN you feel your inner detective kick in after seeing or hearing something suspicious, "that is the perfect time to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously" says Johnathon Cowley, who was at the launch of Dob in a Dealer on the Maryborough Town Hall green.

The national campaign targets manufacturers and suppliers of dangerous drugs, including methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine and heroin.

Campaign volunteers were in Maryborough last Thursday to talk to people about contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously if they had information that could help stop the supply and traffic of drugs locally.

"The end goal is keeping the streets of Maryborough safe because we know people who are addicted to drugs turn to other crimes to feed that addiction, whether it's assault, break and enters, theft - removing the supplier, removing the manufacturer at the end of the day helps lower the overall crime rate and keeps us all safe," Crime Stoppers general manager Mr Cowley said.

"Give us that information so we can pass it over to the Queensland Police, who can investigate and then hopefully apprehend the offender."

Wide Bay Burnett district detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said they could not solve crime without public assistance.

"Nearly every crime is solved through community participation," he said.

"With major crime the first 48 hours is critical to police so the more information going out through media to the community, the more information we get back.

"There have been some major cases in Queensland that have been solved purely on Crime Stoppers information."

You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously. Crime Stoppers Gladstone

Insp Pettiford said it was important to know that a phone call to Crime Stoppers was anonymous.

"Whether it be a family member or friend or just a person in the street sees something, they know that they can ring up and know they are safe and we cannot find out who they are unless they decide to leave their name and number," he said.

"And we just don't just get information and act on it - we do lots of interrogation, intelligence, analysis - it's totally founded before we act."

The inspector said he was very involved with Crime Stoppers, starting the Hervey Bay branch about three years ago.

Both Fraser Coast volunteer groups fundraise through government, council and chamber of commerce sponsorships and at different events.

"Each group has to raise a certain amount to go towards the reward funds but anything over and above that goes back into buying merchandise, which is given away at local events," Insp Pettiford said.

"It is all about awareness - it is absolutely vital."

To Dob in a Dealer phone 1800 333 000, people can also report anonymously on the website and via the app.