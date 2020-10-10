Menu
A motorcycle has been stolen from Urangan.
Police need public’s help to find stolen motorcycle

Carlie Walker
10th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
POLICE are seeking help from the public to find a motorcycle which was reportedly stolen from an address in Pugul Street, Urangan.

It is alleged between 7pm on October 7 and 7.30am on October 8, unknown offenders gained entry to a unit carpark area and stole the motorcycle from a trailer.

The motorcycle stolen was a YNZ450 with distinctive artwork.

To report information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002089365.

fccrime fcpolice motorcycle urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

