Police need your help to find a stolen boat trailer

POLICE are asking for the public's help to find a stolen boat trailer.

The transportation device, with a Queensland license plate of BK0142, was reported missing from River Heads at about noon on Saturday.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Paul Byrne said the homemade trailer was last seen near Ariadme St.

"We need assistance from the public on if they saw anything," Sgt Byrne said.

"It doesn't have a boat on it, it's just the trailer."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.