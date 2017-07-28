Police officer allegedly punched in the face

Is this the pool guy or the pill guy?

A HERVEY Bay police officer was allegedly punched to the face in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man in his mid-20s will face Hervey Bay Magistrates court charged with serious assault, trespassing and drug related offences following a foot chase.

<<Follow the topic and keep up to date with local crime stories here>>

Police said the man allegedly punched a male officer after being pulled over during police patrols, causing lacerations and bruising to the officer's face.

The offender was allegedly found with drug paraphernalia.

He then allegedly took off, leading police on a foot chase.

Police said the man jumped over a fence at a property in Scarness before police caught up with him.

It is alleged the man struggled with police a second time and reportedly dug his nails in the back of an officers neck causing it to bleed.