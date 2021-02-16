Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been taken to hospital with chest wounds after he was allegedly stabbed at a major Cairns shopping centre.
A police officer has been taken to hospital with chest wounds after he was allegedly stabbed at a major Cairns shopping centre.
Crime

Police officer allegedly stabbed at shopping centre

by Grace Mason
16th Feb 2021 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been taken to hospital with chest wounds after he was allegedly stabbed at a Cairns shopping centre.

The officer, a 50-year-old male, was originally transported to hospital in a serious condition, but a Queensland Health condition confirmed his condition was now stable.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to Cairns Central about 2.18pm following reports of an alleged wounding.

Police at Cairns Central shopping centre where a police officer has been seriously injured in an alleged stabbing. PHOTO: Brendan Radke
Police at Cairns Central shopping centre where a police officer has been seriously injured in an alleged stabbing. PHOTO: Brendan Radke

MORE NEWS

Alleged Cairns crime joyride after fatal crash

Stark warning to FNQ women as crime spikes

Push to ban jet skiers from croc country

It is alleged the stabbing occurred on the top floor at the northern end of the shopping centre near Coles.

The spokesman said a person who is allegedly linked to the incident had been taken into custody at the Bungalow Hotel.

A man is now in custody and is assisting police.

It comes just a few weeks after a woman was allegedly carjacked in the carpark at Cairns Central.

Originally published as Police officer allegedly stabbed at Cairns shopping centre

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opposition leader visits, vowing projects and jobs for region

        Premium Content Opposition leader visits, vowing projects and jobs for...

        News Crisafulli stopped in for a small visit with big ideas to tackle the big issues in the Maryborough electorate.

        • 16th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
        • 2 Early
        FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Parenting Data reveals the most popular baby names for your region

        ‘Blood-stained’ bedroom, foul smell in missing woman’s unit

        Premium Content ‘Blood-stained’ bedroom, foul smell in missing woman’s unit

        News A foul-smelling rental unit, where a bloodstained mattress was allegedly seen after...

        Boat built for Fraser Island claims top award

        Premium Content Boat built for Fraser Island claims top award

        News A vessel built for Kingfisher Bay Resort has claimed an award at the Baird Maritime...